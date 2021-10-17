XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $597,658.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $98.08 million and $597,658.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 133,466,759 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.