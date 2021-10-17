XTRABYTES Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $536,453.57 and approximately $41.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00058792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00090284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

