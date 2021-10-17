Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.

YAMHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

YAMHF opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

