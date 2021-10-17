Ycash (YEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,020.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $28,020.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00224639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00113850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,688,588 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

