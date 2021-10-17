YENTEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $73,422.56 and approximately $150.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,415.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.50 or 0.06229903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00301203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.16 or 0.01003380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00086553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00427968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00319839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00279912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004922 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.