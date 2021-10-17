YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.28% of YETI worth $662,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.