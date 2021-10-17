YIELD App Market Capitalization Hits $74.26 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $74.26 million and $1.55 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 127,468,701 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

