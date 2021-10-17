Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Tops $439.10 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $6.47 or 0.00010403 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $439.10 million and $54.21 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.