YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $542,096.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.