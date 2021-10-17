Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 31.2% in September

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 9.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 230,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 301,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.52. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.