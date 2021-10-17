Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.