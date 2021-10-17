Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.43 Million

Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $248.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.30 million. Abiomed reported sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $351.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.86. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,583,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

