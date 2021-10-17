Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $49.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.48 million to $50.62 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $287.40 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $398.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Several brokerages have commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of ACB opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

