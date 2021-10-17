Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings of $8.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the highest is $8.24. Lam Research reported earnings of $5.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,754,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.47. 1,324,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

