Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 875,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

