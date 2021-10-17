Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

