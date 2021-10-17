Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Wendy’s also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

