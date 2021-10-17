Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of USX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 238,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,495. The company has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 532.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

