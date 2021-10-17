Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Billion

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce sales of $22.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.99 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $94.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.46 billion to $95.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.78 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

