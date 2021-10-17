Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Several research firms have commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,308,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

