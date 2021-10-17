Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

WDAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.40. Workday has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

