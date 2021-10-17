Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $81.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $312.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.99 million, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $422.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.08 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

