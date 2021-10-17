Zacks: Analysts Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

