Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $263.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.46. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

