Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE ETD opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.