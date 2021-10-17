Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report sales of $53.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $243.65 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $247.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

