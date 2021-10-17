Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.25. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,871. The firm has a market cap of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

