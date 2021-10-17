Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). IMAX reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IMAX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.43 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

