Zacks: Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 237,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
