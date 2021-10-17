Zacks: Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 237,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

