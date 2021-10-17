Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $935.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.59 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.