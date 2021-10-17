Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. The Wendy’s also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

