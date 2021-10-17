Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report $126.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.79 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $495.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.54 million to $506.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $683.73 million, with estimates ranging from $677.96 million to $688.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $152.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66.
In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
