Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

