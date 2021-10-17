Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. 106,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,868. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

