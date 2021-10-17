Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.30. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 938.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 77,757 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. 16,092,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,163,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

