Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report $6.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.25 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

