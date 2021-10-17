Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $24.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.48 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $82.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amundi bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $158.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.66.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.