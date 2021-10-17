Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $49.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $79.80 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $221.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

