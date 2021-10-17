Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.41. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 59,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SLM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,913,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SLM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.