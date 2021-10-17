Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.25 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $23,276,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

