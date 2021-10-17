Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $134.34. 116,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,757. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

