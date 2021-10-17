Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $30.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.12 billion to $31.44 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $135.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $139.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.