Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 408.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 315,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

