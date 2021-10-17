Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce $987.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $929.20 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

