Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.93. Chevron posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $8.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.61. 9,968,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 86,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

