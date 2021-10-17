Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.10. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $191.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -174.01 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.96.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

