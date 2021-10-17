Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will report $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,175,000.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

