Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.33. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

