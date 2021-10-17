Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Up 35.9% in September

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ZNTE opened at $10.12 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,427,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 1,081.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,286 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

