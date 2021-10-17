Zano Hits One Day Volume of $221,969.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $221,969.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00004856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.25 or 1.00069631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00307386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00511227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00192722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001939 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,892,028 coins and its circulating supply is 10,862,528 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

